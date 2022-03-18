$102.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will post $102.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.60 million to $104.41 million. First Busey reported sales of $96.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $421.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $424.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $453.57 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $460.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Busey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 603,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

