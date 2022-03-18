10,969 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,526,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 47,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.76. 265,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.