$11.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.21 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $44.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102,814.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 320,780 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,183,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

