11,157 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,157 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.40. 33,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.