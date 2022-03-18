114,680 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. Corning comprises about 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $37.70. 4,099,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.