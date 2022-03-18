1,220 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Lewis Capital Management LLC

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.65. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $153.94 and a twelve month high of $216.36. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock worth $205,959,229. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.