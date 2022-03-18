1,238 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 54.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Workday by 8.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Workday by 244.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,612. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,412.90 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.04.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

