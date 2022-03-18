$140.57 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to post sales of $140.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.50 million. Harmonic reported sales of $111.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $589.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $973.05 million, a PE ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

About Harmonic (Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.