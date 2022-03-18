$172.14 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFCGet Rating) will post sales of $172.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.81 million to $179.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $161.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $701.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.55 million to $733.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $730.27 million, with estimates ranging from $712.96 million to $755.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

