1,773 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,546 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

