$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $9.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,323,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,590,000 after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $51.60 on Friday. Olin has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.