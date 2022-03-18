20,271 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.49. 466,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

