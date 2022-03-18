2,359 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average of $112.37.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.