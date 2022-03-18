2,614 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 493,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $73.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

