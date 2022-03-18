$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,638,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 690.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,079,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 1,816,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 1,039,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,163,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

