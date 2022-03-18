3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $161.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $186.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.73.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $147.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.