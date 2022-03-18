$400.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce $400.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.54 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.
Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.21 million.
Shares of NYSE CBOE traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.80. 894,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,155. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.
About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.
