4,535 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

