$462.89 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will report $462.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $477.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.30 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $461.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CODI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.04. 151,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

