4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 84,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,750,000 after acquiring an additional 262,067 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Marriott International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Marriott International by 3.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $171.53. 16,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,326. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.