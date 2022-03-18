$5.04 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 million and the lowest is $5.03 million. Phunware reported sales of $2.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phunware.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 12.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.
