$5.04 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 million and the lowest is $5.03 million. Phunware reported sales of $2.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Phunware by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 12.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Phunware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.