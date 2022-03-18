502 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.75. 3,518,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,434,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.58 and its 200 day moving average is $372.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.