5,150 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at $187,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $43.24. 2,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,620. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $61.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

