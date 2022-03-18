$532.00 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $532.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $523.60 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $510.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGO. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 479,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,024. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

