$578.82 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will report sales of $578.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $571.30 million and the highest is $590.77 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $512.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.58. 7,433,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,627. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $81.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

