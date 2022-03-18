$6.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.26 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $25.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.72 billion to $27.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,414,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

