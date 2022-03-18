6,110 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 269.4% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 166,968 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 19.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 29.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

