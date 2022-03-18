7,422 Shares in Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.34% of Global X Aging Population ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,173,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,316,000.

Get Global X Aging Population ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.