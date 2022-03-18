76,554 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

TTE opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

