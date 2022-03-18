$839.52 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will report sales of $839.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $841.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $837.75 million. Plexus reported sales of $880.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.15. 2,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

