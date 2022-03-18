8,831 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

CVX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.06. 347,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,437,902. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average is $120.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

