$935.14 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) to report $935.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.50 million and the lowest is $921.50 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $21,117,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,979 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $6,398,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,600,000 after acquiring an additional 414,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

