9,619 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 297,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 658,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $69.09. 12,728,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87.

