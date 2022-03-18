$99.17 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to report sales of $99.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.00 million and the lowest is $97.50 million. Luxfer posted sales of $85.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $430.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $435.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $458.50 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 120,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $542.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.