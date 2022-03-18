A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 224,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $74.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $848.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $849,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,892 shares of company stock worth $1,780,153 over the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $9,138,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 88,776 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,492,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,535 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

