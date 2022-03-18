Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.12 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $40.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.14 billion to $41.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.28 billion to $42.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.20. 3,556,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

