Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.3% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after purchasing an additional 854,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $121.20 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $126.43.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

