Abcam (LON:ABC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,950 ($25.36) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABC. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,334 ($17.35) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,489.58. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 1,145.67 ($14.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($22.89). The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 185.00.

In related news, insider Michael Baldock acquired 5,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,700 ($22.11) per share, with a total value of £100,470 ($130,650.20).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

