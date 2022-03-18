Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Director Simon Jonathan Hitzig Buys 2,000 Shares

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) Director Simon Jonathan Hitzig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.60 per share, with a total value of C$17,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 212,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,823,974.

Simon Jonathan Hitzig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Simon Jonathan Hitzig purchased 100 shares of Accord Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.86 per share, with a total value of C$886.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Simon Jonathan Hitzig acquired 1,700 shares of Accord Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,747.50.

On Friday, December 31st, Simon Jonathan Hitzig purchased 1,000 shares of Accord Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,370.00.

ACD traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.70. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$74.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.38. Accord Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.23 and a 1 year high of C$9.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

