AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACRX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.