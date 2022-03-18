Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.97.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $195.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.01 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

