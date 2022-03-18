Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,630

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,950 ($38.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.20) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,337.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

