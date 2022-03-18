Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 3,408 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.18) per share, with a total value of £39,771.36 ($51,718.28).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($13.55) per share, with a total value of £145.88 ($189.70).

On Monday, February 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.68) per share, for a total transaction of £153.96 ($200.21).

On Wednesday, January 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,467 ($19.08) per share, with a total value of £146.70 ($190.77).

CBG opened at GBX 1,186 ($15.42) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,250.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,382.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 999 ($12.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,685 ($21.91).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.03) to GBX 1,370 ($17.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.65).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

