Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

ADVM stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

