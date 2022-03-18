AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.