AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
