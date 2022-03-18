AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.22 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Teradyne by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,318,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.19. 8,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

