AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 707.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,815.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,222,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,005 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. 1,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $58.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

