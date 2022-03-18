AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $5.59 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,725 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,998,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.