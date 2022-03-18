AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 1.16% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,198. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21.

